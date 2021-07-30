3,740 Shares in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Purchased by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 638.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPO opened at $68.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.34. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52 week low of $55.29 and a 52 week high of $81.39.

