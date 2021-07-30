38,400 Shares in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,239,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,826,000 after purchasing an additional 140,967 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,194,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,893,000 after purchasing an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,191,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 432.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after buying an additional 775,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 554,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after buying an additional 150,940 shares during the period. 31.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MYOV opened at $19.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.87. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). Research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MYOV. Citigroup decreased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. cut their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myovant Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $149,650.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $73,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,514 shares of company stock worth $591,763 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

