445,536 Shares in Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 445,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Neovasc in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in Neovasc during the first quarter valued at about $450,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Neovasc during the first quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Neovasc by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Neovasc Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $3.08.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Neovasc had a negative net margin of 1,425.96% and a negative return on equity of 157.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neovasc Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neovasc Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

