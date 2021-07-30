4,816 Shares in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Acquired by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FV. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,049,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,209,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,973,000 after buying an additional 31,771 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 459,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after buying an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 433,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 63.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,733,000 after acquiring an additional 93,143 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FV traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.35. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,284. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.67. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $47.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.