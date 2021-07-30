50,000 Shares in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Bought by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the 1st quarter worth about $1,975,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Cohn Robbins during the first quarter worth about $3,654,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohn Robbins in the first quarter worth about $472,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohn Robbins by 300.0% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRHC stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.85. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.46.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

