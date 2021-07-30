$52.48 Million in Sales Expected for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to announce sales of $52.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.50 million to $57.00 million. Veracyte posted sales of $31.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year sales of $199.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.80 million to $215.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $259.44 million, with estimates ranging from $251.10 million to $266.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%.

VCYT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist dropped their price target on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

In other news, Director Jens Holstein acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,883 shares of company stock worth $702,073. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Veracyte by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000.

Shares of VCYT traded up $5.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.56. 1,246,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,836. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.09.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

