$534.70 Million in Sales Expected for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will post $534.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $546.80 million and the lowest is $526.80 million. Acushnet reported sales of $300.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other Acushnet news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Acushnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Acushnet by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Acushnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $578,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Acushnet by 1,122.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 167,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Acushnet by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 19,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

GOLF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.35. 116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.37. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.77. Acushnet has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $54.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

