$6.46 Million in Sales Expected for STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) will post $6.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.61 million and the lowest is $6.30 million. STRATA Skin Sciences posted sales of $4.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full-year sales of $29.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.70 million to $30.68 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $34.38 million, with estimates ranging from $32.70 million to $36.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 26.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSKN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,123,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 94,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,411,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 30,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSKN traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.43. 1,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,689. The company has a market cap of $48.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

