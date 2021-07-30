$606.43 Million in Sales Expected for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will announce $606.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $756.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $507.00 million. Host Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $103.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 488.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HST. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.47.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HST. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HST traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.90. 220,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,936,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.41. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03. The company has a current ratio of 26.76, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

