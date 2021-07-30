708,042 Shares in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Bought by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 708,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,153,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 2.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,867,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,842,000 after purchasing an additional 215,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,573,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,622,000 after acquiring an additional 148,051 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,958,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,128,000 after acquiring an additional 293,282 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 29.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,368,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,310,000 after acquiring an additional 757,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 15.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,710,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after acquiring an additional 360,128 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.24. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.15.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.
In other Hostess Brands news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Hostess Brands Profile
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
