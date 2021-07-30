708,042 Shares in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Bought by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 708,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,153,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 2.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,867,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,842,000 after purchasing an additional 215,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,573,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,622,000 after acquiring an additional 148,051 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,958,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,128,000 after acquiring an additional 293,282 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 29.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,368,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,310,000 after acquiring an additional 757,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 15.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,710,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after acquiring an additional 360,128 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.24. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.15.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

