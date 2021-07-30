7,128 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 392,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,630,000 after acquiring an additional 62,730 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 109.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,483,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of PSCT stock opened at $139.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.71. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $82.21 and a 12-month high of $148.66.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.