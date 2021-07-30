7,168 Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Acquired by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,168 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEN. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 39.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 94,269 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 26,628 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 140.8% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 25,309 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 7.0% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 79,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 43.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,889 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.6% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Shares of BEN stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.33. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.