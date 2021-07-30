$78.65 Million in Sales Expected for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will announce $78.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.90 million and the lowest is $77.40 million. The Bancorp posted sales of $74.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full year sales of $313.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $312.49 million to $314.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $342.57 million, with estimates ranging from $340.98 million to $344.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 30.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of TBBK traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.38. 16,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,858. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.60.

In other The Bancorp news, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,102,572.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,530.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,225.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,820 shares of company stock worth $1,860,092. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,784,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,143,000 after purchasing an additional 344,270 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in The Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $35,224,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,684,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bancorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,254,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,002,000 after buying an additional 78,718 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Bancorp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 85,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

