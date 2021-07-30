7,953 Shares in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Purchased by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TX. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new stake in Ternium during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ternium during the first quarter worth about $53,529,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ternium by 70.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,329,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,486,000 after purchasing an additional 965,185 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ternium by 466.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,203,000 after purchasing an additional 449,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ternium by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 303,350 shares in the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ternium alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. HSBC increased their price target on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Grupo Santander upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. Ternium S.A. has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.47.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. Ternium had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.