$81.65 Million in Sales Expected for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to report $81.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.40 million and the lowest is $80.90 million. Veritex posted sales of $75.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year sales of $320.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $319.10 million to $322.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $336.15 million, with estimates ranging from $332.50 million to $339.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veritex.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.84%.

VBTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Veritex stock opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $540,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,685 shares in the company, valued at $14,932,806.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $865,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,469.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,946,350. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veritex during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Veritex by 58.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Veritex during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veritex during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritex (VBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.