A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.73. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $73.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

In related news, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $2,151,449.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,728.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,328 shares of company stock worth $8,802,676. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

