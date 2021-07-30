ABB’s (ABB) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

ABB (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ABB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $36.78 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.28.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of ABB opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.81. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $37.04. The stock has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ABB will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in ABB during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in ABB by 186.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ABB by 145.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABB during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in ABB during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.