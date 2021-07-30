AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.52-12.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.58. AbbVie also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.520-$12.620 EPS.

NYSE ABBV traded down $2.20 on Friday, hitting $116.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,811,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $119.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.16. The company has a market capitalization of $206.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.08.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AbbVie stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

