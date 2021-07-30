AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.520-$12.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ABBV opened at $118.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $119.13. The company has a market cap of $209.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.08.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AbbVie stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

