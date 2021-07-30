Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the June 30th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Aberdeen International stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Aberdeen International has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.21.

Aberdeen International Company Profile

Aberdeen International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource investment company and a merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals, mining, and renewal energy sectors. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources.

