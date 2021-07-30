Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.050-$1.140 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently commented on AKR. KeyCorp raised their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.22.

Shares of NYSE AKR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,954. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 0.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

