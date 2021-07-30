Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.22.

NYSE:AKR opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.83, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.71.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 0.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In related news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 19,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $167,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $7,608,000.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

