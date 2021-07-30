ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $8.39, but opened at $8.75. ACCO Brands shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 2,968 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.00%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 37.14%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACCO. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price objective on ACCO Brands in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 368,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after buying an additional 12,963 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 696,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 321,965 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 838,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 171,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 108,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 28,032 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $848.92 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

About ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

