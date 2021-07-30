Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 328.0% from the June 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Accor stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. Accor has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $8.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.71.

Get Accor alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACCYY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of Accor to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Accor currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.