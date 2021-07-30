Acumen Capital Analysts Give Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) a C$4.25 Price Target

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) has been given a C$4.25 price objective by investment analysts at Acumen Capital in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 69.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.68.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.51. The stock had a trading volume of 492,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.57. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.90.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott William Reimond sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total transaction of C$26,481.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,028,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,808,159.90.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

