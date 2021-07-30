Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,730 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 19.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,676 ($34.96) to GBX 2,751 ($35.94) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,599.86 ($33.97).

Shares of LON ADM traded up GBX 20.50 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,396.50 ($44.38). The company had a trading volume of 133,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,393. The company has a market cap of £10.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,927.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42. Admiral Group has a one year low of GBX 2,376 ($31.04) and a one year high of GBX 3,402 ($44.45).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

