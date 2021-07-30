Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Short Interest Up 96.6% in July

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 810,100 shares, an increase of 96.6% from the June 30th total of 412,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,377,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 193,806 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 74,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,280,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 70,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 708.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 42,145 shares in the last quarter. 60.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Advanced Emissions Solutions stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $8.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a positive return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

