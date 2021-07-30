Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reissued their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research report report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. Susquehanna currently has a $125.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.81.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $102.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $105.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $163,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 443,887 shares of company stock worth $35,546,203 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 135.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

