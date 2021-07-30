Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reissued their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research report report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. Susquehanna currently has a $125.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.81.
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $102.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $105.74.
In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $163,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 443,887 shares of company stock worth $35,546,203 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 135.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
Read More: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.