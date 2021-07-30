Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Argus

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective hoisted by Argus from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.76. 1,072,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,758,270. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $127.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $105.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $4,884,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 443,887 shares of company stock valued at $35,546,203 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 135.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

