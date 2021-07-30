Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $106.00 to $120.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 3,382,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 37,770,036 shares.The stock last traded at $95.73 and had previously closed at $91.03.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMD. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Summit Insights lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.81.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,535,104.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,409.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $4,884,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 443,887 shares of company stock worth $35,546,203 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.08. The company has a market cap of $125.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

