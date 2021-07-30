Adverum Biotechnologies’ (ADVM) Hold Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 152.10% from the stock’s previous close.

ADVM has been the subject of several other reports. Truist downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $2.38 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $233.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.37.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. On average, analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $108,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

