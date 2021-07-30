Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

ADVM has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.64.

NASDAQ ADVM opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $233.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.37.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Venture Management LLC raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC now owns 5,068,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,973,000 after buying an additional 64,341 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,348,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,461,000 after acquiring an additional 121,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,223,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,225,000 after buying an additional 180,722 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,657,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after buying an additional 602,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

