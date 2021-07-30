Advisor Partners LLC Decreases Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,343 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 394.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277,085 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $135,797,000 after buying an additional 3,412,210 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in HP by 16.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,800 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in HP by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,932,843 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $188,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in HP by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,239,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $102,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HPQ opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.61. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

