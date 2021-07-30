Advisor Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ING Groep by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 13.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 6.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.95.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ING shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group set a $13.01 target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.01.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

