Advisor Partners LLC Lowers Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 219.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $329.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $339.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.26 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.51 price target (down from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.60.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.