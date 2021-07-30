Advisor Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.6% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 16.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

AZO opened at $1,625.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,487.45. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,633.80. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,629,684.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZO. Raymond James downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,640.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 price target (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,544.84.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

