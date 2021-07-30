Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 4,506 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DE opened at $359.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $350.09. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $173.36 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $112.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.23.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

