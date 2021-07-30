Advisory Services Network LLC Has $4.21 Million Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,692,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Etsy by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth $3,085,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Etsy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,524,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 178.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total transaction of $1,319,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,591,430.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total transaction of $2,710,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,913,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,867 shares of company stock valued at $9,875,830. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETSY. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist cut their price target on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.52.

ETSY stock opened at $191.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.48. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.06 and a 1 year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The company had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.