Advisory Services Network LLC Has $4.83 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $136.18 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMB. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.43.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

