Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 8,937 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $101.27 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $72.59 and a one year high of $101.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.08.

