Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,800 shares, a growth of 82.1% from the June 30th total of 138,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 629.5 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on AEGXF shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.31 price objective (down previously from C$19.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.31 price target (down previously from C$24.50) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.04 price target (down previously from C$23.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.04 price target (down previously from C$22.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.59.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEGXF opened at $16.32 on Friday. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

