Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at Laurentian

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its target price lifted by Laurentian from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ARE. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective (up previously from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$22.19.

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$20.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.48. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$13.15 and a 52-week high of C$20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.37.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$971.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$933.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 1.2593818 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

