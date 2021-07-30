Aecon Group’s (AEGXF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$16.31 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$23.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AEGXF. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$16.31 price target (down from C$19.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$16.31 price target (down from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Aecon Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$16.31 price target (down from C$24.50) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecon Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.59.

Shares of AEGXF stock opened at $16.32 on Monday. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.88.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

