AerCap (NYSE:AER) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

AerCap (NYSE:AER) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 7.99%.

Shares of NYSE AER traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.41. 12,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,608. AerCap has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.28.

AER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

