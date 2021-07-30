AGA Token Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (AGA)

AGA Token (CURRENCY:AGA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last week, AGA Token has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. AGA Token has a market cap of $9.30 million and approximately $15,512.00 worth of AGA Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AGA Token coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

AGA Token Profile

AGA Token’s total supply is 5,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 9,293,428 coins. AGA Token’s official website is agatoken.com . AGA Token’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

Buying and Selling AGA Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AGA Token directly using US dollars.

