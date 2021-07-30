AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Asahi Glass is the largest supplier of automotive glass in the world. With automotive fabrication facilities throughout Europe, the Americas, Japan and Asia. “

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AGC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

ASGLY opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.84. AGC has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.59.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. AGC had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGC will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AGC

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

