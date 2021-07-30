AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. AGCO updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.500-$9.500 EPS.

Shares of AGCO traded up $4.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,331. AGCO has a 12-month low of $63.87 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

In other AGCO news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total value of $2,950,200.00. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AGCO from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.80.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

