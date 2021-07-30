Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AGIO. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.82.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $49.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.24. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.47 and a one year high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 2,502 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $150,170.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,699.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $109,480.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,480.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,696 shares of company stock valued at $945,986 over the last quarter. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

