Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.45. 21,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,069. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $32.47 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGIO. Raymond James began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $430,083.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $109,480.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,480.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,696 shares of company stock worth $945,986 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

