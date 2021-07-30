Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €4.35 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) received a €4.35 ($5.12) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.24) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.24) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €3.27 ($3.84).

AF opened at €4.11 ($4.83) on Friday. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 1-year high of €14.65 ($17.24). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €4.31.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

